Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Allstate by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $481,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $114.89 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $121.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.85. The company has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALL shares. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Allstate from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

