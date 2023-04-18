SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,883 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 383.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,461,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,251,000 after purchasing an additional 238,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $64.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

