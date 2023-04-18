Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MPC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.81.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $129.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.02. Marathon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $138.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum will post 20.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,966,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $582,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,288 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after buying an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Stories

