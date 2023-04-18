Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 285 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 24,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 and sold 728,106 shares worth $58,067,403. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charles Schwab Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

SCHW opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.59 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88. The stock has a market cap of $94.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Charles Schwab

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

