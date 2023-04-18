NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 19th. Analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $61.72 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $57.50 and a 12-month high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.55.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy Partners

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,470,000 after acquiring an additional 750,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $88,937,000 after acquiring an additional 438,375 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,644,000 after acquiring an additional 213,600 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy Partners



NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

