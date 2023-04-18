Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $56.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.42. Commerce Bancshares has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.74.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CBSH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,400 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $297,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,696,349.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commerce Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 14.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 27.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 7.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,110,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,527,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Featured Stories

