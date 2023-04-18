National Bankshares (NKSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

National Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National Bankshares

In other news, Director Mildred R. Johnson bought 1,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares in the company, valued at $114,305.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 1,000 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mildred R. Johnson acquired 1,759 shares of National Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.34 per share, with a total value of $72,717.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,305.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 3,489 shares of company stock valued at $134,954 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bankshares by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About National Bankshares

(Get Rating)

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.