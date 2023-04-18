National Bankshares (NKSH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.
National Bankshares Price Performance
Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $32.55 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $30.52 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of National Bankshares
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $5,597,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in National Bankshares by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.
About National Bankshares
National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)
- PepsiCo Inc. on Breakout Watch, New Highs Eminent
- Three S&P Energy Names with High Dividend Yields
- Why State Street Stock Is Sliding After Announcing Earnings
- Charles Schwab’s Recovery Just Shifted Gears
- Is Ollie’s Bargain Outlets A Value Or A Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.