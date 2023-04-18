BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.69 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.01. The stock has a market cap of $651.78 million, a P/E ratio of 162.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.93. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BJRI. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday. CL King boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 8,363 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,302 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

