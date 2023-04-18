Middlefield Banc (MBCN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. Middlefield Banc had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, analysts expect Middlefield Banc to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBCN opened at $28.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Middlefield Banc has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $30.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middlefield Banc

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Middlefield Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Middlefield Banc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Middlefield Banc by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

Further Reading

