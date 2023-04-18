Republic Bancorp (RBCAA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $76.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 27.04%. On average, analysts expect Republic Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Republic Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RBCAA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $794.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.73. Republic Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $50.16.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.374 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com lowered Republic Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised Republic Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $3,081,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 15,884 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Bancorp

Republic Bancorp, Incis a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

