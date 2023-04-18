Chemung Financial (CHMG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.97%. On average, analysts expect Chemung Financial to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemung Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CHMG opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.77 million, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.12. Chemung Financial has a 1 year low of $39.81 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Chemung Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.23%.

CHMG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Chemung Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,839.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas R. Tyrrell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $52,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,708.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade purchased 810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,095.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,421 shares in the company, valued at $119,839.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemung Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 79.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemung Financial by 45.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 35.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. It operates through the Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG) segments. The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

