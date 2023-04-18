Xerox (XRX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. Xerox has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.35. Xerox had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Xerox to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Xerox stock opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Xerox has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -46.08%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 560,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 94,090 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $604,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Xerox by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 12.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on XRX. TheStreet raised Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

