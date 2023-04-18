Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Yum! Brands worth $20,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $479,557.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,362,249.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Catlett sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,195 shares of company stock worth $2,666,325. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.30. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $137.14.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.07%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.