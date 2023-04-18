State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $20.82 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,152 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,208 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Halliburton worth $20,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $215,328,000 after buying an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.11. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $43.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.94.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.12.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Further Reading

