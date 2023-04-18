State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,544 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $22,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHTR. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 1,244.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $346.19 on Tuesday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $560.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra upgraded Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.77.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.