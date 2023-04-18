Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $23,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 18,700 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.66, for a total value of $3,565,342.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,051,762.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 2,850 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,417,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $203.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $148.24 and a 12-month high of $203.25.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

