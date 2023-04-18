State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 552 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 85,887 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Biogen were worth $23,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 50.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Argus upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Biogen from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen boosted their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Biogen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.76.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $292.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.16 and a twelve month high of $311.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.57. Biogen had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

