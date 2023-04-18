Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,044 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Ross Stores worth $23,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 132.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $104.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.03. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.53.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,047 shares of company stock worth $3,947,565 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Articles

