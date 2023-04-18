NorthRock Partners LLC Invests $355,000 in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 764 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,839,566,000 after acquiring an additional 176,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MSCI by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in MSCI by 7.7% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MSCI by 89.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in MSCI by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI stock opened at $537.57 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $541.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.80. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 1.15.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.11.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

