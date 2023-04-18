Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 462 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $268.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $245.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.07 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at $445,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. Argus upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.88.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

