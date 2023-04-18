NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,017 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,017 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $23,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,739,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK opened at $115.01 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $291.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock valued at $17,162,278 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.65.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.