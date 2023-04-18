Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $30,208,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW stock opened at $470.55 on Tuesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $522.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $447.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.41. The stock has a market cap of $95.87 billion, a PE ratio of 294.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $526.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.03, for a total value of $499,295.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,095.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.