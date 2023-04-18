Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 18,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 865,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 38,409 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock opened at $154.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $136.54 and a one year high of $176.47.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 71.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,908,218.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Articles

