Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 68.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,455,083,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth $451,711,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,183,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,546,000 after buying an additional 1,757,682 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,500,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,539,000 after buying an additional 1,509,589 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 479.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,390,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,862,000 after buying an additional 1,150,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.87.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.86. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The firm has a market cap of $149.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $2,412,135.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 24,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $2,412,135.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,706,921.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.