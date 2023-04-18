iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Reduced by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 126,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,623,000 after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,610,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 93,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $95.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

