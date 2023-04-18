Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 3,301,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,156,000 after buying an additional 10,427 shares in the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 44,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 205,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,936,000 after buying an additional 72,375 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.38.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

