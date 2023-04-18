Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Invests $250,000 in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 (NYSE:WAVC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WAVC. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners raised its holdings in Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 170,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAVC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.03. Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Waverley Capital Acquisition Corp. 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

