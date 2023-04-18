Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 113 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Zscaler by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,553 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter worth $415,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $96,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,637. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zscaler Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $143.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $105.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of -46.11 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.71 and a 1 year high of $231.36.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

