Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $41.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.50. The company has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $49.49.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

