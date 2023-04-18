Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,518 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 20,646,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $966,189,000 after buying an additional 1,287,480 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $960,796,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 831.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,614,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $700,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,259,955 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,806,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,960,000 after acquiring an additional 800,050 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNQ shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.11.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CNQ opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.56. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.18% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

