VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Cut by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,254 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in VMware were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMW. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VMware by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in VMware by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in VMware in the 1st quarter worth about $419,000. 45.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

VMware Price Performance

Shares of VMware stock opened at $126.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.10. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $132.15. The stock has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.