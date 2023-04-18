Meritage Portfolio Management Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 588.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cummins by 125.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Cummins by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total value of $1,397,963.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 3,307 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.99, for a total transaction of $836,637.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,689.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,245,545 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cummins Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $234.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Read More

