Meritage Portfolio Management Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 215,088 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,173,000 after buying an additional 42,621 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush cut shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.3 %

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $96,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,870 shares of company stock worth $371,698 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $99.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.20%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Articles

