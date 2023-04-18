37,240 Shares in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 37,240 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 232.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler bought 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler acquired 2,243 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FIS opened at $58.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.29. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

