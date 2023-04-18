Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,571 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $93,424.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,956.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,940 shares of company stock worth $1,715,546. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.2 %

EA stock opened at $128.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.87. The company has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $147.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.79.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

