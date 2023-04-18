NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Purchased by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 5.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NorthWestern by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in NorthWestern by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Insider Transactions at NorthWestern

In other news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $160,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.19. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $48.68 and a 12-month high of $63.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.01 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 12.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NorthWestern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

About NorthWestern

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.