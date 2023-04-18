Mizuho Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $59.00

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

BALL stock opened at $51.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ball has a 52-week low of $46.00 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALLGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

