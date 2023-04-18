TFG Advisers LLC Buys New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day moving average is $82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

