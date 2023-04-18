Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Bought by TFG Advisers LLC

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 44.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $151.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $114.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.

Williams-Sonoma Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $118.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.15. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.06%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

