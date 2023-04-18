Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.79-$2.89 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.06.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12 month low of $56.91 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,541,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.