Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.79-$2.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity LifeStyle Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.79-2.89 EPS.

Shares of ELS opened at $65.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.66. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $83.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 116.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 37,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 31,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

