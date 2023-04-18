Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $17.92 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 398,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $965,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total value of $965,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.25, for a total value of $1,524,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,735,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Northland Securities raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $329.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Enphase Energy from $363.00 to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $224.92 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $128.67 and a one year high of $339.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $724.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.00 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 80.12% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.