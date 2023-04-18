NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 6,734 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAG. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,196,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,009,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,735,000 after purchasing an additional 897,524 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,146,000 after purchasing an additional 878,269 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.76. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 79.04%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

