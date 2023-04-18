NorthRock Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,657 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $103.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.33.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

