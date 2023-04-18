Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,616,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JKHY has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.90.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $157.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.11. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

