Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.