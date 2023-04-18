Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBHT. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $176.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $200.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.26%.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $173.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.85.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.
