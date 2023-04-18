Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 225 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $549,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,645,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $2,555,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 121,765 shares of company stock worth $10,734,100. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $109.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.80. The firm has a market cap of $144.64 billion, a PE ratio of 102.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

