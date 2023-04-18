Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,137,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PNC opened at $125.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.27.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

