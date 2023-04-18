Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.3% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.30.

V stock opened at $233.48 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.82.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

