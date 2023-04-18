Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,653 Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $276.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.37.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

ODFL stock opened at $340.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.64. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.14%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

